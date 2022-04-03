LOL, We Love The Way Nadine Lustre *Shut Down* Yet Another Pregnancy Rumor

Pregnancy rumors aren't anything new for female celebs, and Nadine Lustre had the best reaction to fake news surfacing yet again that she's expecting.

In a tweet, the actress said, "How TH am I pregnant every year". LOL.



This isn't the first time that Nadine has responded to rumors. In fact, she once clapped back at a netizen claiming she hasn't gotten over James Reid.

"Naka-move on na kaming lahat. Mag-move on ka na din, sis," Nadine said.

She's also put rude body shamers in their place after they left nasty comments about her on Twitter. In a podcast interview, Nadine admitted that she's gained weight in Siargao because the food on the island is so good. But she's definitely not insecure about her shape now and she doesn't care what people have to say.

On the topic of motherhood, Nadine has been clear that she has no plans of having kids and might just adopt someday.

