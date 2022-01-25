Neri Miranda Defends Husband Chito Miranda After He Commented On Sarah Lahbati’s *Sexy* Post

Sarah Lahbati is able to pull off the best and sexiest outfits, and we’re sure the internet agrees—just look at all those double-taps on her Instagram posts. She has even smitten her fellow celebrities, including Chito Miranda, who recently drew flak after commenting fire emojis on one of her videos.

ICYMI, the 28-year-old stylish mom of Zion and Kai is currently on vacation at El Nido, Palawan to celebrate her husband Richard Gutierrez’s birthday. They were spotted trying out recreational shooting before the trip, which prompted Sarah to post a transitional ~*fit check*~.

“From the range to the island real quick,” she captioned her viral post. Other celebs expressed their admiration for Sarah’s toned look.

“Love ittt!” her sister-in-law Ruffa Gutierrez never fails to support her brother Richard's beau. ”Wuhooo!” said vlogger Michelle Dee. Fashion designer Mark Bumgarner, who surprised Sarah on the island, also complimented the actress: “So goodddd.”

Eagle-eyed followers, however, put the spotlight on Chito’s comment. Now deleted, a netizen asked the famous vocalist, “Alam ba ‘yan ng asawa mo?” To her husband's defense, Neri Miranda immediately replied: “Eh hot naman talaga si Sarah, kahit ako mapapa-second look. Nakakaduda kapag sabihin ng asawa ko na pangit si Sarah.”

Sarah herself seemed unbothered by the issue. She replied to Neri’s comment, “Daming mema. Hi misis Miranda.”

In another comment, the Parokya ni Edgar frontman explained himself. “Actually, it means 'on fire' kasi ang angas ng post niya (but I guess you don’t know that. Tsaka bakit? Hindi ba siya hot? #netizens,” Chito wrote.

On his Facebook page, he even posted a photo of himself with Mr. and Mrs. Gutz. “Ay, napost! Magkakaibigan pala kami.”