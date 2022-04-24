Neri Naig Earns A Degree In Business Administration

Neri Naig just added another feather in her cap: She's earned a degree in business administration!

The actress-turned-entrepreneur proudly shared her graduation photo in an IG post.

"Finally," Neri's caption read for the upload, which also featured her husband, Parokya Ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda, photobombing the snap. LOL.

Neri completed her studies at the University of Baguio via the Commission On Higher Education's ETEEAP (Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency Accreditation Program), an alternative education program that allows working professionals to earn a bachelor's degree without going through traditional school methods.

Apart from Chito, other celebs such as Mariel Padilla, Kris Aquino, Paolo Ballesteros, and Camille Prats congratulated Neri in the comments.

Aside from the University of Baguio, Neri also finished an online program in Entrepreneurship Essentials at Harvard Business School in 2020.

Neri currently owns several businesses, from restaurants, food products, farms, salons, vacation rest houses, and more. She and Chito have two kids together: five-year-old Miguel "Miggy" Alfonso and six-month-old Manuel "Cash" Alfonso.

Congrats, Neri!

