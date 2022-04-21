Netizens Are *Super* Supportive Of Neri Naig-Miranda's Post On Embracing Her Puson

We're all for celebs who embrace their "flaws," aka the qualities that society thinks aren't beautiful. Neri Naig-Miranda, who has always kept it real on social media, has gifted us with some body love inspo.

She posted a photo of herself wearing a black swimsuit with the caption: "Oh hello cellulite at puson". BTW, she looked great and flawless!

Netizens were charmed by her caption and said, "Oh! you're still gorgeous! Naturally beautiful!" "Maganda pa rin!!!"

Some found her post relatable: "Who does not have puson raise your hand!! #notme", "You are not alone", "[Sic] Ok lng yn , normal yng person at cellulitis , we must proud na meron tayo non! Ipakita at wag mahiya! Thats normal".

Puson and cellulite are normal. Periodt.

