Netizens Had The *Best* Reactions To Joshua Garcia's Palawan Shirtless Pics

Anybody in El Nido, Palawan will want to take pics of themselves simply because it's one of the most Instagrammable places on earth. Also, if they're Joshua Garcia.

Recently, the actor shared his selfies in the dreamy municipality, and fellow celebs as well as netizens couldn't help but react to his photos. Here are some of the best ones so far:

"Sana all," commented Kathryn Bernardo, to which Joshua replied, "Ganda Isla Amara!", referring to Kathryn and Piolo Pascual's boutique resort in the area.

Meanwhile, netizens expressed their admiration and wishes as they gazed at Joshua's pics.

"Okay, busog na po ako," said one netizen.

"Sa mga panahon na 'to, gusto ko lang imaging buhok sa kilikili ems," said another.

"The design is very Illuminati," one wrote, referring to Joshua's hand gesture where he forms a triangle and shows one of his eyes.

June 18 being Father's Day, one netizen couldn't help but make a joke about Joshua being the father of her baby.

"Happy Father's Day sa ama ng anak ko. Love you bebe."

"'Di ba sinabihan kita na mag-shave ka," commented another, referring to Joshua's thick armpit hair. LOL!

We have to hand it to these netizens for their creativity! Guess they'll be on standby in case Joshua posts more beach photos.

