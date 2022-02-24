You Guys, Park Bo Gum Has Been Discharged From South Korea's Mandatory Military Service

OMG, Park Bo Gum has been officially discharged from South Korea's mandatory military service!

According to AllKPop, the South Korean actor ended his military service on February 21st instead of April 30th as he didn't consume his personal leaves amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Bo Gum is reportedly on vacation and will no longer resume military service afterward.

Bo Gum enlisted in August 2020. According to Soompi, his agency shared that it was his private decision to enlist at the time, taking into consideration people's health during the health crisis. After six weeks of basic training, he served as part of the naval music corps.

In August 2021, we got a glimpse of Bo Gum when he appeared in an episode of the military cooking show, Chef's Special Meal, where he prepared dishes for soldiers. He looked so cute in his navy uniform!

Bo Gum last appeared in the South Korean sci-fi action film Seo Bok, as well as the K-dramas Record Of Youth, Encounter, Love In The Moonlight, and Reply 1988.

