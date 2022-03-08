Park Seo Joon Says He Couldn't Believe It When Marvel Wanted To Speak To Him

Park Seo Joon has opened up about being able to work with Marvel on the much-awaited sequel to the film, Captain Marvel.

In an interview with The Guardian, the South Korean actor said he was in utter disbelief when he first found out that Marvel wanted to work with him for Captain Marvel 2: The Marvels.

"When I first heard that the Marvel Cinematic Universe wanted to speak with me, I couldn’t believe it," Seo Joon shared. "I actually couldn’t believe it.”

During the interview, Seo Joon also admitted that he was nervous about talking about the project. That's because Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) stars are expected to be super low-key when it comes to mentioning any details about upcoming Marvel films. Thankfully, people at Marvel helped him feel at ease.

"I’m just trying to be careful with Marvel-related questions," Seo Joon said with a laugh. "I’m not someone who has a fear of challenges, but whether I am filming in South Korea or abroad, everything is a challenge for me. So, I did feel some nerves at first. But everyone was so helpful and welcoming that I was able to find my feet really quickly."

Seo Joon's agency, Awesome ENT, confirmed in September 2021 that he would be leaving South Korea to start filming for Captain Marvel 2. The movie is set for release in February 2023. Seo Joon is the third South Korean actor to appear in a Marvel film. Claudia Kim was in Avengers: Age Of Ultron, while Ma Dong-Seok was in The Eternals.

It's not clear yet who Seo Joon will be portraying, but Screen Rant speculates he could be playing the soldier Noh Varr, aka Marvel Boy. He could also be playing a non-superhero character, such as an agent of S.W.O.R.D. ("Sentient World Observation and Response Department,"), a secret Earth agency.

We can't wait to learn more about PSJ's MCU character!

