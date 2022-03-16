PJ Abellana Backpedals On *One-Night Stand* Revelation About Tom Rodriguez: 'Wala pong natuloy'

PJ Abellana has clarified comments he made about the alleged marital issues happening between his daughter Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez.

In his recent guesting on the talk show of celebrity columnist and TV host Cristy Fermin, the actor spoke up about the controversy, revealing that while he ~*doesn’t*~ consider it a case of infidelity, he found out that Tom had engaged himself into a one-night stand. "Ang pangyayari ay one-night stand, eh. So hindi po natin kino-consider 'yon na third party,” he said, even adding that he himself has done it in the past.

His statement certainly drew flak from netizens, who criticized PJ for “normalizing” cheating in marriage.

But just yesterday, March 15, PJ seemingly renounced his previous statement, highlighting Tom’s side on the issue. “At first, nalaman ni Carla na may issue na one-night stand na involved si Tom. Si Tom naman was already able to explain kay Carla na wala naman din pong katotohanan ito at naiwasan naman din niya na mangyari iyon. Wala pong natuloy na one-night stand, according to Tom’s side,” he clarified.

He also added that he wasn’t able to properly explain the issue during his viral interview, prompting Carla to be upset when the news broke.

“She was mad. She was questioning me why it came up that way,” he said. “Of course, I explained it to her right away and after explaining my side, hindi na din naman siya nag-message ulit,” he recalled.

Despite the challenges, PJ hopes Tom and Carla could still settle their issues and reconcile. He shared that Tom even went to him to explain his side, saying that “he wants his wife back.”

Neither Tom nor Carla has yet to comment about the issue.

