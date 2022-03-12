Carla Abellana's Dad Rey 'PJ' Abellana On Her Rumored Split With Tom Rodriguez: 'One-night stand ang pangyayari'

It looks like reports surrounding Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez's split won't die anytime soon.

Recently, Carla's dad, veteran actor Rey "PJ" Abellana, spoke up about the issue. While guesting on the program of talk show host Cristy Fermin, Rey was asked if Tom had ever mentioned the issue of infidelity to him.

Rey: "'Nay, honestly speaking, hindi po natin mako-consider na third party, e, ang sitwasyon."

Cristy: "Okay. So wala."

Rey proceeded to reveal that a one-night stand had been involved in the couple's separation.

Rey: "Ang pangyayari ay one-night stand, e. So hindi po natin kino-consider 'yon na third party."

While Cristy tried to get Rey's outright confirmation that Tom had had a one-night stand with another woman, the actor used his past self as an example. He went on to justify one-night stands, saying these are "normal" for men.

Cristy: "One-night stand? Inaamin mo na nagkaroon ng one night stand si Tom with another girl?"

Rey: "Inaamin ko 'yan bilang ako, lalaki ako. Ako, way back, nangyari din po 'yan sa akin. E medyo normal po 'yan sa buhay ng mga lalaki."

Neither Carla nor Tom have released a statement with regard to rumors of their broken marriage. Carla recently announced that she was selling her Rockwell condo unit for P12.5 million, amid speculation that Tom had lost millions after filing his certificate of candidacy as a party-list nominee in 2021. The said party list was not included in the Commission on Elections (COMELEC)'s final list of candidates, which was released in December 2021.

In February, Carla also liked a netizen's comment accusing Tom of being a cheater in one of his IG posts, fueling third-party rumors.

Watch Rey "PJ" Abellana's interview here: