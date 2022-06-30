Rabiya Mateo And Model Tyler Mata Just Had A Sweet Exchange On IG

Following rumors that Rabiya Mateo and Kapuso actor Jeric Gonzales have broken up, Rabiya and model Tyler Mata had a sweet exchange on IG.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2020 beauty queen recently took to IG Stories to send a message of gratitude to Tyler.

"Thank you for always being there [at] my lowest," Rabiya wrote, featuring a photo of Tyler. "See you soon, @itstylermata."

Tyler reposted Rabiya's IG Story and added the note, "Always got you." Looks like they have quite the bond!

Netizens first speculated that Rabiya and Jeric had split after noticing that the couple had unfollowed each other on IG. A few days after, they also wiped their IG pages clean of their photos together. They have yet to release a statement to confirm or deny the rumors.

Jeric and Rabiya were first seen sharing a tender moment in public back in November 2021. They went Insta-official in March 2022.

