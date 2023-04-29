Ria Atayde Dares Body Shamers: 'Go ahead, call me fat'

Despite living at a time when body positivity is widely celebrated, celebs are by no means spared from hate and criticism.

At a recent media conference, Ria Atayde addressed her critics who don't seem to find her "sexy enough". She also shared how common it is among celebs to be insecure about their bodies.

Ria—who in January 2023 was announced as the calendar girl of a liquor brand—further revealed that she's actually battling a medical condition that affects her metabolism.

"I have hypothyroidism," Ria noted. "I have no gallbladder. Losing weight is a lot harder for me than it is for other people, so go ahead, call me fat. Anong magagawa niyo? I’m sick with stuff I can’t fix. So sino ka diyan."

The 31-year-old also shared what being sexy means to her and how her liquor endorsement helped her be proud of her body, imperfections and all.

"For me, sexy has always been about being confident and comfortable in your own skin, being able to embrace it and celebrate it because and in spite of its flaws. And I think after the calendar, I can celebrate it even more. It didn’t change it, it made it even more real to me."

