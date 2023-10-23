Ricci Rivero Calls Out Bea Borres For Her Cryptic 'Nagmamalinis' Tweet: 'Maglabasan tayo ng labada'

Ricci Rivero may have officially *confirmed* his relationship with Leren Bautista, but it seems the water isn't under the bridge just yet.

In a tweet on October 22, 2023, Sunday, the actor-athlete called out actress Bea Borres for a cryptic tweet.

Bea had tweeted, "LOL hanggang hard launch nagmamalinis LMFAO no," which Ricci retweeted.

In his post, the basketball player wrote, "Puro tweet Bea, gusto mo maglabasan tayo ng labada?"

Ricci went on to insinuate that someone else was a *real* third party.

"Tara sabihan tayo kung sino talaga kumakabit?" Ricci challenged.

He also slammed her for meddling and for making a remark to get attention.

"Hingi ka lifeline para may bala ka bago ka mag-reply publicly for your publicity. Sayang pakikiaalam mo kung 'di ka kasama sa headline."

puro tweet bea gusto mo maglabasan tayo ng labada? ???? Tara sabihan tayo kung sino talaga kumakabit? Hingi ka lifeline para may bala ka bago ka mag reply publicly for your publicity. Sayang pakikiaalam mo kung di ka kasama sa headline https://t.co/h9fpLBBinT — Ricci Rivero (@_ricciiirivero) October 21, 2023

ICYDK, Bea happens to be a good friend and Kadenang Ginto co-star of Andrea Brillantes, Ricci's ex. Ricci and Andrea had a ~controversial~ breakup, with netizens accusing Ricci of cheating on Andrea when he celebrated his birthday with Leren, doing an "outreach program." Despite Leren initially denying their relationship, the two were spotted together multiple times in public.

While Bea did not drop names, her tweet came shortly after Ricci confirmed his relationship with Leren.

As of this writing, Bea's tweet has been viewed six million times while that of Ricci has received over five million views.

