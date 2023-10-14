Shaina Magdayao Slams Rumors She's *Pregnant*: 'My goodness!'

Shaina Magdayao is *not* happy with the rumors going around her.

In an IG Story on October 11, Monday, the actress slammed speculation that she might be with child.

"Soooo… Been getting messages from family and friends for days now about some FAKE news that’s going around back home!" Shaina wrote. "My goodness, I am nooooot pregnant, people!"

The actress went on to stress that she wouldn't hide it if the time should come that she indeed was pregnant.

"Will never deny if I were since I'm already of age, noh! But nope, I ain't preggers!!!"

It's not clear how the rumors started, especially as Shaina has not introduced any special someone lately. She was last spotted in Bohol, though, holding hands with Piolo Pascual back in October 2021. In the past, she used to date John Lloyd Cruz. Incidentally, the two were both in Switzerland for the 76th Locarno Film Festival for their movie Essential Truths Of The Lake, in which Shaina played John Lloyd's leading lady.

Speaking to PEP in December 2022, Shaina shared that she hopes to *finally* find the one at 33 years old.

"When I was younger, I said ayokong magkaroon ng distraction," Shaina said. "I guess, if it’s the right person, that person won’t be a distraction but an inspiration for you being a better person sa lahat ng bagay, sa lahat ng aspect ng buhay."

On if she was dating anyone at the time, Shaina replied, "Wala. Malalaman niyo rin naman. I have nothing to hide,and lahat ng nangyayari sa buhay ko naman nalalaman niyo. So time will come, sasabihin ko rin sa inyo, makukuwento ko rin sa inyo. But right now, wala pang certain person, like, na iisang tao, wala, wala pa."

