Fans Gush Over Kathryn Bernardo, Sofia Andres, Sarah Lahbati, And Siobhan Moylan's ~*Fun*~ Barkada Photos

Looks, career, relationship—name it and they have it. That's why fans couldn't help but gush over Kathryn Bernardo, Sofia Andres, Sarah Lahbati, and Siobhan Moylan's photos together.

As we all know, Kathryn is in a relationship with reel to real-life boyfriend Daniel Padilla. They have been together since 2011. Kathryn and Daniel have been in a loving relationship ever since while also focusing on their respective careers—whether as individual artists or as a love team.

Meanwhile, Sofia is already building her own happy family with race car driver Daniel Miranda. The two are together since 2017 and had their first child—Zoe—in 2019.

And then there's the gorgeous Sarah who is a wife to heartthrob Richard Gutierrez, and a mother to two adorable boys—Zion and Kai. Sarah and Richard had a simple civil wedding last March 2020. On the other hand, their church wedding is said to push through in 2024.

Curious about who the fourth girl is? It's 24-year-old Filipino-Irish model, Siobhan. She's been doing more international shoots since she started modeling six years ago. Siobhan is also the girlfriend of Christian Tantoco, who is the son of a business tycoon in the Philippines.

Siobhan is also known as swimwear designer Boom Sason's muse. In 2020, she attended Sarah's beach bridal party in Siargao where the bridesmaids donned bikinis designed by none other than Boom.

Oh and by the way, they were all in the same frame. Sofia posted the photos via Instagram with a caption, "ppl I luv."

The four can be seen having a fun time together over dinner. The photos also came a week after Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez's Bali wedding—which Sarah and Kathryn both attended!

The bond between these four may seem unexpected to many, but their friendships go a long way back.

ICYDK, Sofia and Kathryn first worked together in the 2012 teleserye Princess And I. They acted together with Daniel Padilla, Enrique Gil, and Khalil Ramos. Since then, the two have kept their tight and lovely friendship.

Sofia also admitted that one of the reasons she felt at ease with Kathryn was because she saw how genuine of a person Kathryn is when they first met.

In an episode of Kathryn's YouTube Vlog in June 2021, Sofia said, "Ikaw ang una kong naka-work sa showbiz and you’re the most genuine (person) I know." She added that because of this, Kathryn was the first one to know about Sofia's pregnancy back then.

Sofia also bonded with Sarah in a "playdate'" between their kids. In an Instagram post, Sarah introduced themselves as "cool mums" as she posted photos of their kids playing together.

Sofia is currently starring in the ABS-CBN' teleserye Iron Heart—which is top-billed by Sarah's husband, Richard. Meanwhile, Kathryn just finished filming for her first dark-comedy film with Golden Globes nominee Dolly De Leon called, A Very Good Girl.

They are all so lucky in life!