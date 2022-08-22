Omo, Son Ye Jin Flaunted Her ~*Baby Bump*~ For The First Time And She Looks Amazing

Just a few months after our favorite Hallyu couple got married, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin have announced that they're expecting their first child—much to their fans' delight! While the Crash Landing on You stars have been pretty ~low-key~ about their married life, the internet recently went abuzz when the actress graced the cover of a Korean magazine with her ~*baby bump*~ on full display!

LUXURY Magazine collaborated with Italian fashion house Valentino for their September 2022 issue, featuring none other than Son Ye Jin, who's also an ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion house.

PHOTO BY LUXURY Magazine

Flaunting her baby bump in the most fashionable way possible, Ye Jin posed for the cover clad in a bright pink embellished mini dress that features an off-shoulder neckline. She wore it with fuchsia leggings and a Valentino VSling bag in bubblegum pink. Talk about nailing the Barbiecore trend! The K-drama actress also debuted her shoulder-length bob that made her look even more fresh and glowing.

The magazine's cover is the first time that we got a glimpse of Ye Jin's growing baby bump since they announced their pregnancy, and needless to say, she looks *fabulous*!

She first collaborated with her reel-to-real beau Hyun Bin in the 2018 film The Negotiation, and later on made international success with their second project Crash Landing on You. However, it wasn't until January 2021 when the couple confirmed their relationship.

We definitely can't wait to witness more of the soon-to-be-momma's journey. You look beautiful, Ye Jin!

