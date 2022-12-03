Sunshine Dizon Opens Up About Experiencing Mental Health Issues: 'I want to free myself from the stigma'

Sunshine Dizon admitted to experiencing a range of mental health issues in an emotional Instagram post that the actress posted on December 3.

Sunshine shared a photo of some of the medications she's taking and shared, "And since I'm here alone feeling overwhelmed, guess it's time to admit what I've been going through recently."

The actress shared that she has been diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), depression, panic attacks, and abandonment issues. She said that the conditions she has been "just skimming the surface" and shared she's on certain types of medications such as Xanor, Jovia, and Revotril for emergencies, as well as Stilnox.

"You may ask, 'Why now?' Only because I want to free myself from the stigma," she wrote.

Sunshine added, "There's nothing wrong [with asking] for help. I know it's very hard to get stuck in your head. But we can do it, baby steps. One day at a time."

Hours before Sunshine opened up about experiencing mental health issues, the actress shared she has been hospitalized but did not reveal the actual cause of the hospitalization except that she hoped it isn't COVID.

Sunshine wrote, "Realizations, some people will love you enough to move mountains just to be with you, and some will have lame excuses because you are not and will never be their priority."

Sunshine, who's set to turn 40 next year, shared, "I have so many regrets but I don't know how to get back to where I used to be, this [is] not about work, this [is] about life-altering decisions. Laying in a hospital bed alone at 3:00 a.m., I ask myself, 'Was it all really worth it?'"

Sunshine added, "I may never know the answers but I pray to God that I can let go of all my baggages, hurt, and guilt. Finally, find someone who will sleep beside me in this small hospital bed 'til I fall asleep."

Fellow celebrities such as Carla Abellana, Katrina Halili, Janine Gutierrez, Danica Sotto, Vina Morales, and Iza Calzado expressed their support for the actress, with Iza commenting, "Ga, andito kami. Maraming nagmamahal sa'yo."

