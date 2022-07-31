Sylvia Sanchez Had The Most *Heartwarming* Message For Maine Mendoza After Getting Engaged To Arjo Atayde

We're still not over the *kilig* from Arjo Atayde and Maine Mendoza getting engaged, and we're feeling all the love once more with what Arjo's mom, Sylvia Sanchez, had to say about it.

In an IG post on July 30, Saturday, the actress took to her IG page to post the most *touching* message to Maine following the engagement.

"He asked her and she said, 'YES!!!'" Sylvia wrote in her upload, featuring photos from the romantic proposal. "Finally!! Welcome to the family, Maine. Thank you for loving my son. Love you, 'nak. I promise that I will take care [of you] and love you as my own daughter." Aww.

In the photos, we can see the heartwarming scenes from the engagement, wherein Sylvia plants a kiss on Maine's forehead and embraces her.

Arjo and Maine have been together since 2019. Arjo first confirmed in January 2019 that they were exclusively dating, but they were spotted going out as early as 2018. They've also been known to spend time with each other's families.

