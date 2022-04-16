Team Kramer Is Having The Time Of Their Lives In The United States

Doug and Chesca Kramer are no strangers to treating their kids, Kendra, Scarlett, and Gavin to unforgettable vacations. For the long Holy Week break, Team Kramer is in the United States, and their first stop? California!

In an Instagram post last week, Doug shared a selfie with the family while at the airport, writing, "Bye, Philippines, layas muna kami sandali."

The retired basketball player's next post featured his family posing in front of their home-away-from-home in Los Angeles.

The family got to go sightseeing as well, visiting the famous Hollywood sign. In one photo with Kendra and Scarlett, Doug commented, "My beautiful girls are slowly turning into ladies."

Team Kramer's trip to the U.S. isn't complete without a family reunion in what looks like Chesca's side of the family. She shared, "Another good day. Got to visit some of my cousins, aunties, and uncle. The little ones got to spend some time and hang out with each other again, too. The last time they were together, they were still so small. One day, hopefully, we will all be complete again."

The family also got to visit Universal Studios Hollywood–on VIP passes! Chesca wrote, "To say this is a much-needed vacation is an understatement. A whole day at Universal Studios with family was something we all needed. Ken, Scar, and Gav finally grew tall enough to enjoy all the rides, too. And experiencing it with their VIP passes made it even more special."

Writing about their awesome day at Universal Studios, Chesca shared, "I can't believe we closed Universal Studios. I think they rode all the rides and walked the entire park. Today was their day! I love seeing my kids happy! They deserve this much-needed vacation."

According to the celebrity couple, they've only "scratched the surface" of their U.S. vacation as there's more to come! The family is also set to visit Disney, Six Flags, Sea World, and finally, New York. Doug shared, "@chekakramer and I planned all this for the three loves of our life, we love you, Kendra, Scarlett, and Gavin."