Chesca Garcia On Daughter Kendra Kramer Joining Beauty Pageants: ‘It’s not a priority’

The adage “I got it from my mama” couldn't ring more true for Kendra Kramer, who takes after her mom Chesca Garcia’s gorgeous looks and sophisticated fashion sense, and the internet definitely agrees! The 12-year-old celebrity daughter recently went viral for her glam photoshoot, with netizens even dubbing her “the next Catriona Gray” and “future Miss Universe.”

When asked about her opinion on Kendra pursuing pageantry, Chesca shared that while they give all-out support to their firstborn, it’s definitely not the right time yet to think of such matters. “Those things can wait, and right now, it's not a priority,” she says.

She explains, "I think more than the pageantry and those things that are her interests, I think the kind of support that we're giving to her is to be there for her, to really guide her, which we've been doing ever since. To intentionally be there as parents, to protect her, to watch over her, to provide for all of her needs."

In a podcast guesting, the actress mentioned that they like to be honest with their kids to help them stay grounded despite being in the limelight. As for guiding Kendra, she says the focus is definitely on her academics. "The priorities for her are to do what she has to do, go to school, finish her studies.

"Also, she's into sports, for her to really enjoy that and set goals for the things that she needs to do. I think in a time when it is already right, we will get to that point, but while it's not yet there, we focus on what is now."

All #TeamKramer kids, including Scarlett and Gavin, are homeschooled. Last November, Kendra graduated from grade school, and her parents penned her beautiful messages. "No amount of words are enough to describe how proud we are of our little girl. Keep shining for God and being an example to your siblings," her baller dad Doug Kramer wrote on Instagram.

