Vice Ganda Calls Out An 'It's Showtime' Contestant For *Normalizing* Having An Extramarital Affair: 'Hindi ipinagmamalaki 'yan'

Vice Ganda just schooled a female contestant on It's Showtime after she made an inappropriate remark.

During the noontime program's "Rampanalo" segment on August 31, a woman greeted her lover, only to be called out by Vice.

"Shout out sa asawa ko—ay, sa kabit ko," the woman said.

Vice quickly reacted, saying, "No, hindi natin shina-shout out 'yon. That’s very wrong, okay. Hindi ipinagmamalaki 'yan, ha."

Although the woman apologized, Vice went on to explain that using the word "kabit" isn't something that should be casually used in everyday life and on their show, especially with Its Showtime's recent issue involving Vice and her partner, Ion Perez. ICYDK, Vice was called out by netizens for being inappropriate on the show, after she and Ion seemingly suggestively licked icing off their fingers.

"Kahit na, hindi." Vice emphasized. "Hindi maganda yung salitang 'yon, lalo na sa tanghali.

Vice jokingly added, "Ano ka ba, ang dami na naming issue, dadagdag ka pa. Babu!”

"Sorry, sorry, Meme Vice." the contestant told Vice.

"Yes. We don’t normalize and romanticize that,"

