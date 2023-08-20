Vice Ganda Had A Hilarious Reaction To Icing On 'It's Showtime' Amid The MTRCB Issue

Vice Ganda just had the funniest reaction upon seeing icing again on the set of his noontime show, It's Showtime.

During the show's August 19, 2023 episode, which celebrated the birthday of his co-host Ogie Alcasid, the staff rolled in a multi-tiered cake for Ogie to blow candles.

Vice shrieked upon seeing the cake, to the surprise and amusement of her co-hosts and guests Manilyn Reynes and Michael V.

Vice: "Aaahhhh!"

Jugs Jugeta: "O, bakit?"

Vice: May icing!

Michael V.: Relax, relax.

Vice then motioned to her partner, Ion Perez, while laughing.

Vice: "Ion, labas tayo muna, Ion. 'Wag tayo sumali diyan!"

Ogie: "'Wag kang mag-alala! ‘Di natin kakainin yung icing!"

Vice: "Ayoko na diyan!"

LOL. As hilarious as the scene may have been, Vice was actually alluding to her issue with the MTRCB (Movie and Television Review and Classification Board), which involved icing on the show. In late July, Vice and Ion made headlines after eating icing off their fingers, which some netizens felt was a portrayal of an indecent act.

Following the incident, the producers of It's Showtime have been summoned by the MTRCB, for the alleged violation of Section 3c of Presidential Decree No. 1986. The said decree empowers the MTRCB to "approve or disapprove, delete objectionable portions" of TV broadcasts for "immoral" or "indecent" acts.

Watch the episode here (scrub to the 50:43 mark):

