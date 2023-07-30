Vice Ganda Reacts To Bea Alonzo's Engagement: 'Ang layo ng narating ng Japan na 'yon'

Vice Ganda is so kilig with Bea Alonzo's recent engagement to Dominic Roque.

In Bea's latest vlog, she shows behind-the-scenes clips during the preps for the 2023 GMA Gala. One scene, in particular, is when Vice drops by Bea and Dominic's room, and the two gushed about the engagement,

Bea: "Oh my God, I’m so happy."

Vice: "Hindi ko na-video kahapon, pinanood ko."

Bea: "Naiyak ka?"

Vice: "Naiiyak ako. Ang layo ng inabot ng Japan na 'yon."

(Peeking at Dominic getting suited up in the adjacent room) "Pogi niya, o! Masaya siya, e. Umiiyak pa rin siya kahapon, samantala siya gumawa ng video."

In the vlog, Bea notes that she and Vice "go way back."

"As in, nakita niya lahat ng tears ko. Isa siya sa mga iniyakan ko sa lahat ng mga heartbreaks ko in the past," Bea shared. "So isa siya sa mga tumawag nung in-announce na namin."

ICYDK, it was Vice Ganda who introduced Dominic to Bea back in 2016. Apparently, Bea found Dominic cute while watching him play badminton at the Star Magic Games in 2015. It just so happened too that Dominic had a huge crush on Bea! The rest, as they say, is history.

"Isa siya sa mga dahilan bakit naging kami ni Dom, bukod kay Kuya Ian. So parang feeling niya, involved talaga siya sa whole process of us being together. So natuwa lang ako. Sabi niya natanggal daw yung pilikmata niya kakaiyak seeing the video kagabi."

Aww. Bea also gave us a peek at her engagement ring, which she brandished throughout the video:

Watch Bea's vlog here:

