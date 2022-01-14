Could This Be Wil Dasovich's *New* Response To Alodia Gosengfiao's 'Ako pala yung sinayang mo' Post?

It looks like Wil Dasovich finally responded to Alodia Gosiengfiao's post on Facebook!

On January 13, the cosplayer posted a sexy photo of herself wearing a strapless gown. Her caption reads, "Hi. Ako nga pala yung sinayang mo."

The post has since garnered over 62,000 shares, and on January 14, Alodia's ex had something witty to say!

On Facebook, Wil looked super buff as he posed for a photo wearing nothing but an apron while holding up a rice cooker. He wrote in the caption, "Hi, ako nga pala yung sinaing mo."

The post drew plenty of funny reactions from netizens, including Alodia's sister, Ashley Gosiengfiao. She posted, "Tag ko na yung kusinero."

In November 2021, Alodia confirmed her split from Wil. She didn't elaborate on her announcement but said, "We tried to work things out many times but some things are not meant to be."

Wil, who was silent regarding his split with Alodia, posted a photo on social media that featured the Himalayan mountains. He wrote in the caption, "Keep moving forward because there is no other option." He also posted a vlog about his trip to Mount Everest which put the spotlight on his storytelling prowess. Netizens believe that the vlog was actually a love letter for Alodia.