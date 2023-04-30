Xyriel Manabat On Inappropriate Comments About Her Body: 'Iniiwasan ko na [basahin]'

Xyriel Manabat is all grown up, and with her coming of age comes a mix of positive and negative comments from the public.

Speaking to Manila Bulletin, the former child star spoke about how she's been handling all the inappropriate comments she's been receiving about her body.

"Actually po, iniiwasan ko na (basahin)," she said. "Ang binabasa ko na lang yung mga comments tungkol sa mga performances ko, ganyan, pero about my body, hindi na po. Pinoprotektahan ko po ang mental health ko.”

In March, Xyriel was defended by her Dirty Linen co-star Raven Rigor after netizens left lewd comments about her in her Star Magical Prom 2023 Bridgerton-inspired corset dress.

On the prospect of doing more daring, sexy roles, Xyriel is open to the idea but has a condition.

"Kung necessity po siya sa story or sa role, okay lang po," Xyriel noted. "Ayoko lang yung magpapa-sexy lang na walang relevance whatsoever just for the sake of it."

