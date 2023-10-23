Dianne Medina Shared Her Weight-Loss Secret—Here's How She Lost 19 Pounds

Dianne Medina's recent photos are gaining cheers and compliments for what seems to be a compelling weight-loss journey for the TV host.

Weeks ago, Dianne shared that she had already lost 19 pounds throughout her routine, and although she still has 17 pounds more to lose, her healthy transformation has been nothing but evident in her daily outfits!

"Yehey Lost 19 lbs already but I'm still overweight so 17 lbs to go til I reach my Normal Weight for my height," she wrote in her caption.

Amazed, netizens flocked to her social media accounts and asked for the specifics of her weight-loss journey. Some were asking about her diet plan or her workout routine.

One follower commented on her photo, "what'z the secret????" Dianne simply replied with, "omad *heart emoji*" which stands for the "One Meal A Day" diet. It literally meant that Dianne had been eating one meal a day only to achieve her slender figure.

The One Meal A Day or OMAD will help you target calorie deficit because you only eat one meal a day. But, dieticians remind you that you have to be mindful of reaching your daily nutritional requirements for vitamins and minerals. This is hard to achieve, especially when it's a challenge to reach your target protein intake in one sitting.

Aside from that, the TV personality also revealed on her social media account that she had to give up eating carbs first before anything else.

(Ed's note: Dieticians warn that excluding a food group from your diet is not the healthiest option. You may go for a low-carb diet if you prefer to watch your rice, potatoes, and sugar intake.)

Another follower noticed that change in her wardrobe and commented that Dianne changed her stylist. However, the news anchor refuted the comment and explained that it was her weight that was preventing her from exploring various styles in her clothes.

"No. The reason why I cannot wear such clothes was because of my weight before. Mataba so clothes wouldn't fit. Ngayon kasya na pwede na. I can wear my old and pre pregnancy clothes again," Dianne responded.

Dianne also shared on social media that she had undergone three treatments for a more refined facial appearance. Face-defining you can try are EMFace, Thermage, and Ulthera.

This article is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice or diagnosis. Always seek the advice of your doctor or qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding changes in your diet or fitness routine.