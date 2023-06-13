Dani Barretto Opens Up About Her Postpartum Weight Loss Journey: 'Nakabawi ako sa sarili ko'

Dani Barretto is determined to staying true to her promise of becoming the "best version of herself" in 2023.

In an exclusive interview with Smart Parenting, the mom of one opened up about her weight loss journey. She mentioned that it took her three years to make a significant change in her body.

"I had a hard time at first, like kasi the first year, I was trying to breastfeed pa. Talagang I didn't hold back, if I needed to eat, I would eat. On the second year, I tried my best, nag-workout, pero di talaga kaya at that time. And then I had a little help," Dani said during the SHEIN Pop-Up launch in Glorietta 2 last March.

Seeking help, she approached Dra. Vicki Belo to address her concerns about her double chin and arms.

"Nakatulong siya, but then tumaba na naman ako. Kinain ko na naman lahat," she confessed.

However, before her daughter Millie turned 3, Dani vowed to take her weight loss journey seriously. She followed a calorie-deficit diet and cut down on junk food. "Nung nag-change ako ng lifestyle, nag-change talaga lahat."

She emphasized the importance of self-care and putting oneself first, even as a mother. "We are already a mom. That's never going to change. You're a mom forever. Pero yung para sa sarili mo, yun ang dapat hindi mo kalimutan."

She said she experienced having low self-esteem, to the point that she doesn't want to see herself in the mirror. "So ngayon nung nakabawi ako sa sarili ko, bawi talaga! As in binalik ko yung old self ko na mahilig magbihis."

Dani maintained, "Nababalik ko na yung Dani and also Dani being a mom."

Why moms should invest in looking good too

Recently, she shared how she's keeping up. "After my 360 lipo for my arms and double chin at Belo Beauty, I really changed my lifestyle. Started eating better, having a proper diet, and now incorporating workouts. Took a while for me to reach my goal weight, so now it's all about consistency and maintaining it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dani Barretto-Panlilio (@danibarretto)

She mentioned that she has scheduled Pilates twice a week, work out session, treatments like Emsculpt and V-contour at Belo Beauty. She also eats twice a day, with less carbs and more protein.

"Mindset talaga. There really has to be discipline between you and your mind na, you're going to do this. You're going to focus on losing weight," Dani told Smart Parenting.

Dani reminds moms to also do something to feel good about themselves. "There's a spark in you when you feel good about things. When you feel good about yourself, when you feel good about the way you look."

"And sometimes it's a luxury most especially for moms kapag nga nakakabihis na tayo eh, when were made up."

*This story originally appeared on Smartparenting.com.ph. Minor edits have been made by Cosmo.ph editors.