Here's A Grocery List For Your Healthy *Girl Dinner*

If you’re one to rely on TikTok for the latest trends—be it about fashion, beauty, lifestyle, or everything in between—then you probably came across the concept of “girl dinner”. ICYDK, It’s a humble dining concept that consists of arranging different kinds of snacks and food sans maximum effort–giving in to cravings and calling it a night afterward!

In a society where women are constantly bugged by the diet culture and the historical pressure for women to exert effort in preparing and cooking dishes, the trend is truly refreshing, not to mention a delightful, no-frills take on stay-at-home solo dining.

If you’re looking for kitchen staples the next time you have your girl dinner, think of healthy and yummy options. After all, there’s no true limit to what constitutes it, as long as you eat food that’ll make you feel good! Think of the ushe low-effort prep faves: a mishmash of cheeses and bread, crackers, pickles, salami slices, fruits and veggies. You can even include your drink of choice, too—may it be a relaxing artisanal tea or a glass of wine recommended by a top sommelier.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

If you’re looking for a one-stop shop for your girl dinner staples, you might want to scour the aisles of One World Deli—a fave among culinary enthusiasts for its mindfully curated selection of products made by international purveyors and local food artisans alike. They recently opened their branch in San Juan, allowing us to make this must-try list for your reference. Below, check out our top picks!

1. Produce from Pedro Farms

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pedro Farms (@pedrofarms)

2. Pasta from Nadine Howell

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadine (@nadinehowell_)

3. Tea from Tsaa Laya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tsaa Laya (@tsaalaya)

4. Macarons and other sweets from The Tattoed Baker

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tattooed Baker (@thetattooedbakerph)

5. Coffee from Hendry and Sons

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HENRY & SONS (@henryandsonsph)

6. Wine from Ian Santos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ian Santos (@odeelyo)

7. Chocolates from OG Chocolate Man

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Valdes (@theogchocolateman)

Bonus ~Hot Girl~ staple: Luxurious Bath Wash from For Keeps

View this post on Instagram A post shared by For Keeps Clean Beauty (@forkeepscleanbeauty)