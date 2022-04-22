Nutella Lovers, I *Know* You'll Want This Bread Box From Wildflour

I believe everything better with a generous serving of Nutella. I spread it on pancakes and bananas, and even eat it on its own. I've been a fan of this hazelnut spread since I was a child, and I'm sure a lot of Pinoys love it, too!
Today is your lucky day because Nutella is having a collab with the local bakery fave, Wildflour! Help yourself to the delish baked goods and Nutella with the Wildflour x Nutella Bread Box.
It's a huge box so you can share it with your family and friends. I have to confess though?—I finished the whole thing by myself. (Sue me, LOL) Anyway here's what's in the box:
- 6 pieces of Nutella Coppetta
- 1 Bread Spreader
- 1 Fridge Magnet
- 1 Nutella Cremadette
- 1 Hazelnut Bomboloni
- 1 Nutella Kouign Amann
- 1 Cannelle
- 1 Plain Croissant
- 2 pieces of Celebration Cookies
- 3 pieces of Pan de Baton
- 5 pieces of Pandesalitos
The Wildflour x Nutella Bread Box costs P999. You can pre-order your limited-edition Wildflour Nutella Bread Box by messaging @wildflourtogo on Instagram or adding it to your cart here. It will be available starting April 23, 2022, in all Wildflour and Little Flour branches.
I LOVE NUTELLA SO MUCH
