Nutella Lovers, I *Know* You'll Want This Bread Box From Wildflour

I believe everything better with a generous serving of Nutella. I spread it on pancakes and bananas, and even eat it on its own. I've been a fan of this hazelnut spread since I was a child, and I'm sure a lot of Pinoys love it, too!

Today is your lucky day because Nutella is having a collab with the local bakery fave, Wildflour! Help yourself to the delish baked goods and Nutella with the Wildflour x Nutella Bread Box.

It's a huge box so you can share it with your family and friends. I have to confess though?—I finished the whole thing by myself. (Sue me, LOL) Anyway here's what's in the box:

6 pieces of Nutella Coppetta

1 Bread Spreader

1 Fridge Magnet

1 Nutella Cremadette

1 Hazelnut Bomboloni

1 Nutella Kouign Amann

1 Cannelle

1 Plain Croissant

2 pieces of Celebration Cookies

3 pieces of Pan de Baton

5 pieces of Pandesalitos

The Wildflour x Nutella Bread Box costs P999. You can pre-order your limited-edition Wildflour Nutella Bread Box by messaging @wildflourtogo on Instagram or adding it to your cart here. It will be available starting April 23, 2022, in all Wildflour and Little Flour branches.

I LOVE NUTELLA SO MUCH

