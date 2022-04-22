Sorry, no results were found for
Food + Drink

Nutella Lovers, I *Know* You'll Want This Bread Box From Wildflour

Truly the best of both worlds.
by Ira Nopuente | 10 hours ago
Wildflour x Nutella Bread Box
PHOTO: (LEFT TO RIGHT) Instagram/nutella, Instagram/wildflourtogo
Featured

I believe everything better with a generous serving of Nutella. I spread it on pancakes and bananas, and even eat it on its own. I've been a fan of this hazelnut spread since I was a child, and I'm sure a lot of Pinoys love it, too!

Today is your lucky day because Nutella is having a collab with the local bakery fave, Wildflour! Help yourself to the delish baked goods and Nutella with the Wildflour x Nutella Bread Box

Wildflour x Nutella Bread Box
Wildflour
Continue reading below ↓

It's a huge box so you can share it with your family and friends. I have to confess though?—I finished the whole thing by myself. (Sue me, LOL) Anyway here's what's in the box:

  • 6 pieces of Nutella Coppetta
  • 1 Bread Spreader
  • 1 Fridge Magnet
  • 1 Nutella Cremadette
  • 1 Hazelnut Bomboloni
  • 1 Nutella Kouign Amann
  • 1 Cannelle
  • 1 Plain Croissant
  • 2 pieces of Celebration Cookies
  • 3 pieces of Pan de Baton
  • 5 pieces of Pandesalitos
  • Wildflour x Nutella Bread Box
    Instagram/wildflourtogo
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

The Wildflour x Nutella Bread Box costs P999. You can pre-order your limited-edition Wildflour Nutella Bread Box by messaging @wildflourtogo on Instagram or adding it to your cart here.  It will be available starting April 23, 2022, in all Wildflour and Little Flour branches.

Follow Ira on Instagram.

I LOVE NUTELLA SO MUCH

Easy Ways To Make Nutella Coffee Because You Deserve It

PSA: Whipped Strawberry Milk And Nutella Is The Newest Drink Trend

***

Cosmo is now on Quento! Click here to download the app for iOS, Android, and desktop and enjoy more articles and videos from Cosmo and your favorite websites!

Read more stories about