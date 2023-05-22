Nadine Lustre Stopped Shopping For Leather Bags And Shoes As Part Of Her Vegan Lifestyle

Dubbed the "Internet’s President", Nadine Lustre is not one to waste her influence. She has repeatedly inspired her followers to take steps towards positive societal change—from being vocal about her stances on political and women’s issues to being a wildlife protector through her efforts on saving Masungi Georeserve. Just recently though, she has committed herself to another sustainability effort—revealing that she has gone ~*fully vegan*~.

ICDYDK, she first opened up about the meat-free lifestyle in Dr. Aivee Teo’s vlog last year, sharing that she was starting her pescetarian diet in preparation for being vegan. She said, "I'm eating more healthy food. You really have to dive into it. You can't be half-assed [about it]. I'm such a foodie so it's difficult, but I'm willing to try."

A year later, she updated the celeb dermatologist that she's now practicing the fully vegan diet, and is more committed than ever after finding great alternatives! Their convo started when she was asked about her upcoming vacation with her non-showbiz beau Christophe Bariou in Monaco next month. She shared, "I'm going to be there for a whole month. I don't think I'm gonna shop. Because I wanna spend my money on the stays and the food.

"I have to look for vegan stuff kasi eight months na ['kong] vegan. But we found restaurants in Paris. 2-star ba or 3-star na Michelin na vegan. So that's what we are aiming for."

Despite admitting she misses certain food (ahem, cheese!), the actress says she’s already used to a plant-based diet. “No seafood, no dairy. There's bread naman that doesn't have egg. Like mga sourdough that doesn't have egg.

"Even the cheese, syempre, I really miss the cheese. Especially like going to France, you know yung brie, yung camembert, yung mga yun, oh my. [Also], I pick the wine I drink 'cause sometimes it has ano diba, like animal product. Hindi pwede.”

She’s also replicating her thoughtful food habits to her fashion choices, talking about her newfound shopping habits that veer from supporting leather goods. “That's why, sinabi ko, okay for this trip I'm not gonna shop. Kasi I feel like it will be hard for me to shop din, Doc, kasi I stopped buying leather na. Bags, shoes. Yeah. I stopped buying completely."

Watch Nadine's full interview below:

The NEW Nadine... Embracing her new self.