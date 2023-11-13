Yeng Constantino's Beach House In Zambales Is The *Perfect* Vacation Spot: 'Ito talaga yung dream ko'

Yeng Constantino and her husband Victor "Yan" Asuncion recently introduced the latest addition to their roster of properties: a beach house in Zambales!

Broadcaster Karen Davila toured the 1,250 square-meter property in the municipality of Botolan, featuring it in her latest vlog.

The beach house can accommodate a total of 24 people, with six bedrooms, an outdoor dining space, an infinity pool, and direct access to the beach. Wow.

According to Yeng, it has long been a dream of hers to acquire a beach property. In fact, as early as two years into her marriage with Victor, they had already purchased a lot by the beach.

At that time, they pitched a tent at the lot to get a feel of the place and to envision what they wanted to build on it.

"It was fun na nakikita namin yung dreams namin na, 'Whoa! Ito na'" Yan exclaimed.

"Talagang nasa top of my list na magkaro'n ng beach house," Yeng shared. "'Di namin iisipin na, 'Kailangan natin pumunta ng iba't-ibang lugar to experience yung rest.'

While Yeng and Yan have yet to explore renting out the place, they've been using it to bond with family.

"Family po namin nagpupunta dito 'pag Pasko, summer, o 'pag may birthdays," Yeng noted.

The construction started in 2019 and ended in 2020. Yeng and Yan mainly took inspiration from Pinterest and used their own creativity to use scrap wood as decorative elements.

Yeng couldn't help but get emotional when asked how she felt about having finally built her dream beach house.

"Nakaka-proud," she said. "Nafi-feel ko po lagi yung sense of 'Grabe love, we made it. Grabe, nakapag-ipon tayo.'"

Yeng also attributes their frugality to being able to invest in such properties.

"Necessary po talaga siya, e," Yeng said. "Lalo na po kami, mga mang-aawit, hindi naman po lahat pinapalad na maging Ms. Regine [Alcasid] o Tito Gary [Valenciano] o Tito Martin [Nievera]. 'Di ko po alam kung hanggang kailan. Lagi pong gano’n ang mindset ko. 'Love, hindi ko alam kung hanggang kailan ‘to. So lahat ng kikitain sa iba nating negosyo ‘saka yung sa trabaho ko, gagawin natin invest lang tayo ng invest."

"Hanggang ngayon po nag-aacquire po kami ng mga properties. Hindi naman parang lagi kang anxious, pero you have to treasure kung ano yung present moment na nabibigay, nagyi-yield ng income for you, so that in the future you will not be… 'Yon talaga totoong worried."

Because of their practicality, they hope to retire in comfort when the time comes.

"'Pag magre-retire na tayo, wala na tayong iisipin. Finances will not be a problem," Victor told Yeng. "That’s our goal mula ng umpisa ng marriage namin."

Watch Karen's vlog here:

