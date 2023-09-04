Is That An Engagement Ring On Charlie Dizon's Finger?

Could the sound of wedding bells be in the air soon for Charlie Dizon and Carlo Aquino?
The 27-year-old actress recently posted pics of herself photographed by Carlo, along with a meaningful caption.
"Details, I love madly in details," wrote Charlie in her post.
The snaps featured close-up shots of Charlie's face as well as one of her hands, which noticeably had a ring on the ring finger.
View this post on Instagram
Netizens couldn't help but express their curiosity about the ring.
One asked, "Engaged na ba?"
Another reacted, writing, " Except sa ganda mo, yung singsing napansin ko."
If the photos were put together collage-style, the center actually forms Charlie's face and neck, while the peripheral showcase detail shots.
As of this writing, the post has garnered more than 20,000 likes.
On September 3, Sunday, Charlie also posted a sweet photo of herself with Carlo, as she greeted him happy birthday. Carlo just turned 38 years old.
View this post on Instagram
Charlie and Carlo first went IG official in __. Carlo was previously in a relationship with model Trina Candaza, with whom he has a daughter, named Enola Mithi.
MORE ON CHARLIE DIZON AND CARLO AQUINO:
It’s Official! Carlo Aquino Confirms He’s *Dating* Charlie Dizon
Trina Candaza *Refutes* Carlo Aquino's Claims That She Doesn't Let Him See Their Daughter
Carlo Aquino Reveals That He Hasn't Seen His Daughter With Trina Candaza In Over Two Months