KC Concepcion Does *Not* Believe Women Should Pay On First Dates: 'Not for me!'

We may be living in the 21st century, but there are some things that KC Concepcion feels should still be done by men: in this case, footing the bill on the first date.

In one of her vlogs where fans can ask her anything, KC answered the question, "Yes or no: Should ladies pay on the first date?"

It was a vehement "No" for the actress-entrepreneur.

"No way! Not for me. No way," KC replied. "Actually, I really appreciate it every time the man shoulders the bill."

KC noted, though, that it's really up to the ladies to decide if they want to offer to pay. Still, she personally prefers that the men handle the bill.

"I think men really appreciate that, but when I think of the first date, I love it when the man takes care of the bill talaga. Pero kung hindi gano'n yung nangyari, it doesn't mean na hindi okay."

KC also added that she gets butterflies when a man pays for the bill.

"I like to feel like a woman, like, kilig ako. I like to be taken care of, gano'n. Kasi I know what I can offer. I know na mag-e-enjoy din siya with me."

While splitting the bill is totally okay, she doesn't think women should fork the whole thing, not unless it was the woman who asked the guy out.

"KKB, okay lang, I guess. Pero 'wag naman ikaw yung manlilibre sa kanya ng first date, unless you asked him out, sobrang gustong-gusto mo siya. You have to make him think, 'How do I get this girl?'"

Watch KC's "Ask Me Anything" video here:

