The ~*Iconic*~ Adidas Samba OG Shoes Are Available Again In The Philippines

Attention all sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts! Adidas Philippines is bringing back the iconic Samba OG shoes, and you wouldn't want to miss out on this opportunity to add them to your collection.

The Samba OG has been a staple in the fashion world since its creation. With its soft leather upper and suede overlays, this shoe provides both comfort and style. Celebs and fashionistas are crazy about this pair because you can wear it with any outfit.

These iconic shoes will be available on a raffle basis for adiClub members only. If you're not already a member, sign up now on the Adidas website or download their app on the App Store or Google Play to get in on this limited-time offer. With adiClub membership, you'll have access to exclusive products, early access to new launches, access to events, and premium Adidas Running and Training apps, among other benefits.

The sign-up period for the Samba OG raffle will be open from Saturday, April 1, 2023, until Monday, April 3, 2023. Registrants can sign up exclusively at select Adidas stores by including their adiClub membership IDs. The participating stores are the following:

Adidas Brand Center Glorietta

Adidas Originals NBHD Greenbelt 5

Adidas Originals NBHD Bonifacio High Street

Adidas Two Parkade

Adidas Trinoma

Adidas Uptown

Adidas Venice Piazza

Adidas Ayala Bay

Adidas Originals NBHD Ayala Bay

Ballot winners will be notified via email, and they will have the opportunity to purchase their Samba OGs from April 5 to April 9. The following stores will have the Samba OG shoes available for purchase: Adidas Brand Center Glorietta, Adidas Originals NBHD Greenbelt 5, and Adidas Originals NBHD Bonifacio High Street.

Don't miss out on this chance to own this elusive and iconic pair. Sign up for adiClub membership, and be sure to register for the Samba OG raffle before April 3, 2023. We swear the Samba OG is a must-have for anyone who loves timeless sneakers. Each pair costs P6,500, and the available colorways are Core Black and Cloud White.

Check out the Adidas website for more release date updates!

Follow Ira on Instagram.