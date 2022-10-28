IT'Z Here! We're *Obsessed* With The ITZY x CHARLES & KEITH Capsule Collection

It's bright, it's bold, it screams ITZY: CHARLES & KEITH just released a collection with the K-pop girl group and we're going *loco*!

Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna collaborated with the Singaporean fashion house for the ITZ MINE capsule collection as their newest global brand ambassador. Inspired by self-love (Alexa, play "Dalla Dalla"), their closeness with each other, and love for their fans, the campaign celebrates the beauty of connection.

This line of shoes and bags is specially created for MIDZYs (the group's fandom)—the girls have put their own personal touch on it along with CHARLES & KEITH's signature style. "We're so excited to present our first-ever collection, inspired by vibrant connections between us and our fans, and we hope that everyone will love it as much as we do," says ITZY. The limited-edition ITZ Mine capsule collection is really something you'll want to get your hands on!

So, what can you expect from this collab? CHARLES & KEITH's crescent-shaped Gabine is reimagined with a buckle closure in ITZY's fave colors and patterns. This includes cobalt, green, dark moss, pastel pink, and an eye-catching cow print. Definitely a ~not shy, not me~ moment!

MIDZYs, it's time to put your loafers on! *wink* To nail that K-pop star look, CHARLES & KEITH's Rainier penny loafers are given chunky ridged soles. They're available in soft neutrals, pastels, and pops of bright colors.

Did we mention that the entire ITZ Mine capsule collection has ITZY's logo in a tone-on-tone metal stamp? We can't wait to sport our picks in time for the group's Checkmate concert in Manila this January!

The ITZ Mine Capsule Collection is now available on CHARLESKEITH.COM and in retail stores. You can purchase the shoes in select doors (CHARLES & KEITH SM Mall of Asia, Greenbelt 5, Glorietta 4, SM Megamall, Rockwell, Ayala Cebu, and Abreeza Davao) while the bags are for sale in all CHARLES & KEITH branches.

