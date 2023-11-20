Yay Or Nay? Michelle Dee's Apo Whang-Od-Inspired Gown Draws Mixed Reactions

There's no doubt about it, Michelle Dee's black evening gown at Miss Universe 2023 was truly one for the books. Inspired by renowned Filipina tattoo artist Apo Whang-Od, its unique design and elaborate beadwork wowed audiences worldwide.

While thousands loved the ensemble, a number of netizens still expressed disapproval of what they felt was too "different" of a gown for the pageant.

Here's a mix of the onlookers who didn't like and loved Michelle's gown.

"It looks more like a costume than an evening gown," reviewed one netizen on X.

"I honestly didn't think people were ready for this," another said. "Had she won a gown similar to Miss Thailand, she would have made Top 5 IMHO."

Another wrote, "Top is ok but down is ugly... It's either because of [the] material or design."

Still, the fans of the creation far outnumbered those who did not appreciate the gown.

"When everyone else is wearing silver, nude, and gold evening gowns, Michelle Dee is not afraid to challenge stereotypes and came out with that striking black tattoo-inspired gown that suits her edgy aura. Matalino, maganda, nag-iisa."

"She stands out in that gown," another netizen commented. "The color and the design is giving!"

"Michelle Dee's Apo Whang-Od-inspired gown adaptation is flawless! The details being able to show the neckline tattoo and the arm sleeve shows how well thought of the design is! Stunning and elegant!"

Earlier, fashion designer Mark Bumgarner wrote an emotional post about the gown after the Miss Universe 2023 competition. Mark's clear intention was to showcase the beauty of the Filipino art of tattooing, also at a historic time when Miss Universe has lifted age restrictions for its candidates.

"The moment I told Michelle about the idea, she instantly said YES. The message resonated with her: a legendary Filipina whose art symbolizes bravery, beauty, and identity, and who has become a symbol of timeless beauty..."

"We wanted to showcase the pintados or the Filipino tattoo art to a level where it is not just a costume but could be elevated and applied to an elegant evening gown. We wanted to show the Universe our vibrant culture and world-class fashion combined."

Mark went on to share his vision for the gown, as well as the challenges it entailed to be completed.

"It was a long and tedious process. I wanted it to look like @michelledee ‘s second skin. As if it was tattooed on her when worn at the same time making her look powerful like a warrior. The beading process is not my comfort zone, but I was too inspired I had to make this dress impactful. And that it resonates [with] my countrymen, mga kapwa kong Pilipino. If not, I hope this would pique their curiosity [of] this iconic Filipina."

"PILIPINAS, my heart is broken, but I'm so proud of how you all rallied behind Michelle. MARAMING MARAMING SALAMAT."

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, meanwhile, who was also this year's backstage correspondent—a clear supporter of Michelle—also got emotional about the gown.

"An iconic moment on the MU stage for me," Catriona wrote in an IG Story. "Thank you for carrying the Philippines with you @michelledee we're so proud!"

