Maja Salvador Welcomed July As The *Loveliest* Bride-To-Be

Wedding bells are definitely in the air for Maja Salvador: The month of her wedding has finally arrived!

On July 1, the actress posted *dreamy* photos of her in what appears to be a hotel room, wearing a white dress and a veil, with balloons spelling out "Bride" in the background. It totally looks like a scene right out of a bridal shower.

"Hello JULY!" Maja captioned her post on IG, with a bride emoji.

Celeb friends such as Maine Mendoza, Mavy Legaspi, Nicole Andersson, Laureen Uy, Empoy, and MJ Lastimosa shared their messages of excitement in the comments.

In April 2023, the former Eat Bulaga host took a break from her hosting duties to prepare for her July wedding to her non-showbiz boyfriend, Rambo Nuñez. In the same month, friends also gave her an *amazing* bachelorette party, with lots of dancing.

It was in April 2022 when Maja announced she and Rambo were engaged. The couple has such a unique love story, as they got back together in 2019 after breaking up in 2010. It's not clear when exactly in July they're tying the knot, so we're keeping our eyes peeled!

