The ~*Colorful*~ Beauty Trends You Should Try This 2022

"No-makeup" makeup and "skinimalism" are just some of the beauty trends we've been loving in the past few years. While they aren't going away anytime soon, it seems like people are ready to welcome *colors* back into their routines. This 2022, the biggest trends (so far) are all about playing around with ~mood-boosting~ hues, and we're all for it.

If you want to add more colorful products to your routine, we suggest checking out SM Beauty! ICYDK, all SM Beauty stores are hosting the "Swatch & Play" Color Play event. Until August 31, 2022, you can get up to 50% off on selected makeup, hair, and nail products. Some of the participating brands include Maybelline, Sunnies Face, Vice Cosmetics, MAC Cosmetics, Liese, and more. Plus, you can also score discount vouchers for every minimum purchase of P1,500 and P5,000.

To inspire you to have fun with your makeup looks, we rounded up some of the best colorful beauty trends to try right now, along with must-try products from SM Beauty that you can add to your cart, stat:

Colorful Beauty Trends To Try This 2022

1. Statement eye makeup

Bright, colorful eye shadows and eyeliners have been having a moment this 2022, and they're often balanced out with a clean, fresh base. Don't worry, you don't need pro makeup skills to pull off this trend—you can apply one color of shadow (think: pastel hues) to the lids for a simple pop of color.

2. Bold blush

The "flushed" look is going strong, especially on TikTok where people love to play around with their blush placements. For a natural-looking, sunkissed flush, we highly suggest using warm-toned cream blushes that blend seamlessly into the skin! Apply them to the tops of your cheekbones, apples of your cheeks, and across the bridge of your nose.

Careline Buy 1 Take 1 Multi Pot Magic Spell 2.2G, P440, shopsm.com

SHOP NOW

3. Nude lips

We're calling it: Nude lips are here to stay, and they're the perfect match to your colorful eye makeup looks.

Max Factor Lipfinity Velvet Matte Liquid Lipstick in Velvet Bear, P595, shopsm.com

SHOP NOW

Bonus: Red hair

ICYMI, red is the *hottest* hair color trend to try right now. After gravitating towards low-maintenance brown hues, more and more celebs are now dyeing their locks in various shades of red, from wine red to copper. If you want something ~subtle~, you can try a rosy brown hue!

Liese Creamy Bubble Hair Color 100g - Dark Rose, P449, shopsm.com

SHOP NOW

Happy shopping!

You can visit SM Beauty at any of SM's 69 stores nationwide. You may also shop online via shopsm.com or through Viber via SM's personal shopper.