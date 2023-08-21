AJ Raval Comes Clean Anew On The Aljur-Kylie Split: ‘Kilala ko kung sino ang totoong tao na involved'

It's been over two years since Kylie Padilla confirmed her separation from Aljur Abrenica, and both parties appear to have moved on from the whole issue.

Amid promotions for her movie with Aljur, Sugapa, AJ Raval—who confirmed her dating status with Aljur on Valentine's Day this 2023—once again clarified to the public that she had never been Aljur's mistress. In fact, even Kylie had asked netizens to stop calling AJ "kabit."

In a Facebook live stream on August 15, Tuesday, the actress reiterated that their relationship began when Aljur and Kylie had already gone their separate ways.

"'Di baleng tawagin niyo na 'kong kabit and all, pero I swear to God—ikamatay man ng pamilya ko ngayon—nag-start yung relationship namin na wala kaming nasasaktan," AJ said.

According to AJ, she and Aljur only became an item a year after he started courting her, around July 2022. Just like many couples, they started out as friends. In their case, it was on the set of the movie they were together in, Nerisa,

As their romance blossomed, Aljur confirmed that he and Kylie had already officially separated. AJ also revealed that Aljur reassured her that they could safely reveal their relationship as Kylie also already had a different partner, whom AJ did not identify.

"Tinanong ko siya paano yung wife [niya], yung family [niya]," recalled AJ. "Sabi niya sa 'kin okay lang 'yon [kasi] hiwalay na sila. May partner na rin si Kylie that time kaya nag-go ako."

Echoing Kylie's appeal to netizens to stop tagging her in AJ and Aljur's posts, AJ also asked the public to stop the rumors that she was pregnant with Aljur's baby.

"Hindi nangyari 'yon," AJ emphasized. "Walang gano'n."

