Aww, Anne Curtis Got Together With Her 'It's Showtime!' Family

Anne Curtis has finally gotten together with her It's Showtime! family.

One of the It's Showtime! hosts, Teddy Corpuz, took to IG to share photos from their much-awaited reunion.

"Sarap ng family dinner and great seeing you again, Annie!" Teddy wrote in his post, featuring a photo of Anne with the hosts and executives of the noontime program. With Teddy and Anne were hosts Amy Perez, Ion Perez, Jackie Gonzaga, Jugs Jugueta, Karylle, Kim Chiu, Ryan Bang, and Vice Ganda.

Anne has been on hiatus from showbiz since December 2019. She took a break from hosting the show to concentrate on her pregnancy and on becoming a mother. Anne, later on, gave birth to Dahlia in Australia in March 2020. Anne, Erwan Heussaff, and Dahlia returned to the Philippines in February 2021.

It looks like Anne is finally gearing up for her comeback as she prepares for her docu- concert in April, Luv-Anne.

She's also mentioned in a 2021 tweet that she will "never leave 'It's Showtime!'."

"Been with them since Day 1 and will be them until the day comes that the show has to say goodbye."

