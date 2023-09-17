Baron Geisler Gets Invited To The Star Magic Ball After *14 Years*: 'I am humbled and grateful'

Baron Geisler is so thankful to be part of something again after such a long time.

On September 16, Saturday, the actor took to Insta to share the good news of how he's been invited again to the Star Magic Ball after such a long time.

"It has been more than a decade since I was invited to the ABS-CBN Ball due to my bad behavior during the previous ones," Baron wrote in the caption. "Now, I am humbled and grateful that they welcome me back with open arms. Can't wait to thank the bosses personally and to have a wonderful time with my colleagues celebrating each one's achievements."

Baron was banned from attending the ABS-CBN Ball (now called the Star Magic Ball) for 14 years before being invited again.

Baron faced lawsuits for acts of lasciviousness and sexual harassment in the early 2000s. He also became involved in a string of altercations from 2015 to 2018.

Baron would be in and out of rehab for alcoholism from 2011 to 2022.

In 2022, he opened up about coping with alcohol relapse and sought treatment that year. In December 2022, he graduated with a degree in Theology.

Today, he is happily married to his wife, Jamie Evangelista. They have a three-year-old daughter together, Talitha Cumi.

