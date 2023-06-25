These Celebs Joined Metro Manila's June 24 Pride Activities

June 24, 2023: A day that bathed the metro in all colors of the rainbow. Members and supporters of the LGBTQIA+ got together in key cities to celebrate pride month. People from all walks of life donned rainbow colors or raised rainbow flags in a bid for equality.

Celebs and personalities, of course, showed their solidarity with the movement by taking part in the day's activities: Pride March or Pride Parade. Here are a few that we spotted.

1. Michelle Dee and Kaladkaren

Michelle Dee and Kaladkaren waved to the crowds atop a vehicle. Michelle also waved a rainbow flag as she walked amongst Pride March participants.

In a May 2023 report, the reigning Miss Universe Philippines was revealed to have come out as bisexual. She also noted how she's long been participating in pride marches.

“Even before coming out, I’ve been attending Pride marches. I have too many friends and best friends in the community. I’ve been a loud and proud ally. It’s just that I never gave a confirmation [of my sexuality].

Kaladkaren, meanwhile, made headlines in May 2023 as the first trans woman to win MMFF Best Supporting Actress, for her performance in Here Comes The Groom.

2. Gabbi Garcia

While she may not have taken part in Pride March, she did join a "Pride Ride." Based on her IG post, it was actually her dad who invited her to join! Aww.

"*Yesterday*

Dad: Gab, may pride flag ka ba?

Me: For what?

Dad: May “Pride Ride” tomorrow. Do you want to join, angkas kita? Let’s show some support.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

Anddd here we are!!! I love you, Dad!! Thank you for stepping up and making a difference!!"

3. Andrea Brillantes

Andrea Brillantes, aka "Blythe" was among the guests in Quezon City's LoveLaban Pride Festival, which took place at the Quezon Memorial Circle. Other guests included JK Labajo, Ice Seguerra, Sassa Gurl, and Michelle Dee. Andrea wore a bright rainbow-colored dress and donned a blonde wig. Incidentally, she's also starring in the series Drag You & Me, a show about drag culture.

"Reminder lang sa mga ally na katulad ko, let us please use our platform para po makapagsalita, to speak up sa equality and sa protection ng mga kapwa sisters and brothers natin sa LGBTQIA+ community," she said while onstage.

4. Sassa Gurl

The content creator delighted fans with her song "Maria Hiwaga" at the same event.

ITO ANG PAK NA PAK NA RAMPA! ????



LET’S GIVE IT UP FOR THIS YEAR’S PRIDE PH FESTIVAL! ????????????#LoveLaban#PridePH pic.twitter.com/tKmOUfylpn — Pride PH (@tfpridePH) June 24, 2023

In her interview as one of Preview's June 2023 cover girls, she shared that she doesn't need to undergo surgery to become a transwoman.

“Womanhood is spiritual,” she said. "Kapag namatay ako, kapag nawala yung katawan na ‘to, babae pa din ako. Hindi ko na nakikita yung point na mag-transition [physically] kasi, in the end, pag namatay ako, yung silicon hindi ko naman madadala sa langit, diba? Pero babae pa din yung kaluluwa ko.”

Happy Pride month!

