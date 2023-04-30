Daniel Padilla Is Reportedly *Reuniting* With Kathryn Bernardo In A Movie

It's been a while since Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo had a project together, and soon, KathNiel fans will have something to look forward to.

According to a report by ABS-CBN, the couple is set to return to the big screen soon, with a project under the helm of director Cathy Garcia-Molina.

Apart from their comeback movie, Daniel is set to appear in two other movies: a "dark-themed" thriller directed by Jerrold Tarog entitled The Guest and a "buddy comedy", Nang Mapagod Si Kamatayan. Daniel's co-stars include John Arcilla for The Guest and Zanjoe Marudo for the latter.

"It's been a while. Itong mga proyektong gagawin natin ngayon ay handpicked," said Daniel at the New Media Alert conference. "Na-feel nila yung gusto kong gawin ngayon, e. Now is the perfect time."

Kathryn, meanwhile, has two upcoming movie projects: the dark comedy A Very Good Girl with Dolly de Leon and the historical film Elena 1944, where she plays a comfort woman during the Japanese occupation.

KathNiel's last project together was the 2022 TV series 2 Good 2 Be True and the 2020 movie The House Arrest Of Us.

