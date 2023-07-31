Dennis Padilla Will *Attend* Julia Barretto's Future Wedding Even If He's Uninvited: 'Anak ko 'yon, e'

Should Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson get married, Dennis Padilla plans on attending the wedding, even if he might not even be on the guest list.

In an interview with talent manager and showbiz insider Ogie Diaz, the actor shared that he no longer expects to be asked to walk his daughter down the aisle. Nevertheless, he intends on going to the ceremony so he can see her tie the knot.

"Pero hindi ako pupunta do'n para manggulo," he emphasized. "Pupunta ako do'n para mapanood yung anak ko kahit hindi ako ang maghatid. Gusto kong makita ikasal yung anak ko. Anak ko yun, e. Gatecrashing ba yung nanonood sa labas ng simbahan?"

Dennis said he would also bring flowers out of respect for Julia.

“Pupunta ako, magdadala ako ng bulaklak hindi para mang-asar. Feeling lang nila 'yon. Ako, ang feeling ko ay respeto."

The actor also pointed out that although he and Julia may not be on good terms, Gerald should still make an effort to reach out to him.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“'Baka nga plus point pa nga 'yon sa girlfriend ko.' 'Bakit mo kinausap tatay ko e kagalit ko 'yon?' 'Hindi, bilang respeto sa tatay mo kaya ko ginawa 'yon. Baka lalong mapabilib girlfriend mo ‘pag ginawa mo 'yon."

Netizens will recall that Dennis made headlines in June 2022 when he called out his kids for not greeting him on Father's Day. Not long after, his son Leon posted an open letter where he appealed to his father to "stop resorting to public shaming."

In a tell-all interview with broadcaster Karen Davila, on the other hand, Julia meanwhile said, "There's just so much pain since I was young. I just need more love. More protection. I just feel like [my dad] has to be my number one protector and that's not what I'm getting. It hurt. It's sad."

Watch Dennis' interview here:

MORE ON DENNIS PADILLA:

Leon Barretto On Reconciling With Dennis Padilla: 'All I want is peace with my dad'

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

Dennis Padilla Posts Throwback Photos With Julia Barretto Amid Their Rift

Dennis Padilla Responds To Julia Barretto's Tell-All Interview: 'I defended you pero nagalit pa kayo sa akin'