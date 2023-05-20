Erwan Heussaff's Reaction To Anne Curtis' Glammed Up Pic Is The Funniest Thing You'll See All Day

Anne Curtis has always been a living doll, what with her fashionable getups featured on her social media pages.

It's not every day that her style posts elicit a reaction from her husband, Erwan Heussaff, and recently, we were blessed by a humorous comment.

On May 18, Thursday, Anne posted a photo of herself wearing a revealing top, looking glam as usual. ICYDK, Anne is currently in Seoul, South Korea to attend a series of fashion events.

We couldn't have prepared ourselves for Erwan's hilarious comment, which read, "I think there is a butas in the left side of the shirt." LOL.

As of this writing, Erwan's reaction has already garnered more than 1,200 likes.

This isn't the first time that Erwan has left netizens giggling with his interaction with his wife's content. In fact, in November 2022, he made fun of Anne who was totally in her dyosa element, and then got slammed by waves.

Back in 2019, Erwan also reacted to Anne's *steamy* "bed weather' photo with her leading man, Marco Gumabao, for their movie, Just A Stranger.

