LOL, Fans Are *Rooting* For Catriona Gray At Miss Universe 2023: 'Kalmahan mo lang diyan bhie'

It may have been five years since Catriona Gray brought home the Miss Universe crown, but pageant fans all over the world still consider her as the *ultimate* queen.

On November 17, Catriona posted about arriving in El Salvador for the 2023 Miss Universe pageant, looking radiant in a blue and white printed jumpsuit. Just like in previous pageants, she's back as a backstage correspondent.

"Hola, El Salvador!!" Catriona wrote. "Landed and heading straight to rehearsals for @missuniverse."

Netizens couldn't help but playfully tease the beauty queen as their bet in this year's competition.

"JUSKO dumating na yung wild card!" exclaimed one fan. "PUWEDE PANG ILABAN AT LUMABAN! KALMAHAN MO LANG DIYAN BHIE BAKA IKAW PA IPASOK SA TOP 3!"

"MHIE KALMAHAN MO LANG PAGHAWAK SA MICROPHONE, BAKA AKALAIN NAMIN IKAW REIGNING QUEEN HA," shared the same fan.

Another fan commented, "Nahuli na si Madam Catriona Gray; tapos na ang prelims. Parang lalaban din, pre-arrival look."

"Mukhang sasabak ka na naman, sis," reacted another. LOL.

Another netizen wrote, "Sure win na po si Miss Gray."

You have to give it to these fans who still recognize Catriona's timeless beauty and powerful presence, even years after her coronation!

