These Celebrities Had The *Most Honest* Reactions To The Miss Universe 2023 Competition

The Miss Universe 2023 coronation night concluded on a high note with Miss Universe Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios' first-ever Miss Universe win for her home country! Celebrities and netizens alike shared their feelings and reactions to the historical crowning moment.

Actress Maris Racal couldn't help but join in on the fun, as her recent gown for the ABS-CBN Ball 2023 had an uncanny resemblance to Miss Universe Nicaragua's winning outfit. They both sported an almost aquamarine shawl wrapped around a bejeweled gown.

Maris took her amazement to Instagram and said, "miss universe preparation dump." Her post drew laughs from netizens, with some celebrities also congratulating her as if she really won Miss Universe.

Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa highlighted the lovely sisterhood the beauty queens showed during Sheynnis' crowning moment. Fellow beauty queens gathered around her onstage and joyfully jumped over her iconic win.

MJ tweeted, "The way all the girls were jumping for joy around her, celebrating her win. Y’all just know she has a good heart! Our new Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios!"

Former Miss Universe titleholders Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray also extended their happiness for Sheynnis' success. On their Instagram posts, the two beauty queens called her win a well-deserved moment for the 23-year-old beauty queen. Catriona and Pia warmly welcomed Sheynnis to the Miss Universe sisterhood.

While most are celebrating Nicaragua's historic victory, some are trying to mend their broken hearts over Michelle Dee not landing a spot among the competition's Top 5 finalists.

One of Michelle's best friends, Rhian Ramos, conveyed her sadness on social media. Her tweet comes after a couple of screenshots of an alleged "initial list" of the Top 5 finalists circulated online, which included Michelle and not Miss Universe Thailand 2023 Anntonia Porsild.

Max Collins, another of Michelle's best friends, openly posted the viral screenshot of the now-deleted post, allegedly uploaded by Instagram account @missuniversosv. She captioned it, "@iamsteveharveytv save the day!!! @missuniverse," in a light attempt to see if there would be anyone who would admit that it was a mistake that Michelle wasn't in the Top 5.

The viral screenshot also reached MJ's radar, but she opted for a more conversational approach to the issue. She shared her thoughts, clarifying that the photo was not from the official account of the Miss Universe organization.

She asked netizens, "Nakaabang lang din ata sila for posting like the rest of the franchise accounts. Baka betsung nila si MMD as well. Watchathink mare?"

Vice Ganda was yet another supporter hoping that Michelle would make it and bag the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe crown. To her dismay, she tweeted, "From 1000% energy to 0.01%!!!! Shekeeeeet!!!!"

Pia also has an entry for this year's Miss Universe run. Over on Instagram stories, the Miss Universe 2015 titleholder revealed her disappointment that Michelle did not make it to the question and answer portion of the pageant. Her Instagram Story showed a video of a broken television screen with her voice saying, "We just finished watching Miss Universe. How's your TV guys?"

She also wrote in her IG story, "Our TV situation after watching @michelledee compete. We were hoping to hear her at Q&A."

