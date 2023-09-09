James Reid Reacts To His Edited Pics Twinning With Nadine Lustre: 'The Photoshop was so good'

ICYMI, James Reid and Nadine Lustre had an accidental *twinning* moment at a recent fashion event.

The ex-couple wore ensembles with matching fabric and eagle-eyed netizens couldn't help but notice. Be still, our Jadine hearts!

While the situation seemed to merit awkwardness, the two were *so chill* and even said hello to one another, making beso and all.

In an interview with ABS-CBN showbiz reporter MJ Felipe, James and his girlfriend Issa Pressman spoke about the incident during the 2023 Preview Ball held at the Manila Marriott Hotel. Note: Out of respect for the couple, MJ asked for permission before asking, of course.

According to the Careless PH founder, it was actually Issa who spotted Nadine with the matching outfit. James also noted that it was the fashion brand's styling team who picked out the clothes celebs would be wearing to the event.

"Yes, I saw that!" James confirmed. "Actually, Issa's the one that showed it to me. She was like, 'Oh my god, your outfits are matching.'"

Despite the twinning moment, James had fun at the event and was glad to see Nadine.

"And it was great to see her [Nadine], and yeah, it was a great night."

Issa also pointed out that she and James had been oblivious to their matching clothes until they saw the post-event photos.

Of course, Jadine fans couldn't pass on the opportunity to give meaning to the ex-couple's matching outfits and proceeded to 'shop snaps of the two, as if they were together, to which James expressed his amusement.

"Yeah, when I saw the pictures, it's funny, it's funny," he remarked. "The photoshop was so good, I was like, 'Did I take a photo with her like that?'"

It was in March 2023 when James and Issa hard-launched their relationship on Insta. Nadine, meanwhile, has been public about her dating French entrepreneur Christopher Bariou since August 2021. As long as they're both happy, that's all that matters.

