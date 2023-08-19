Nadine Lustre On Tying The Knot With Christophe Bariou: 'If that's gonna happen, it will happen'

To the public eye, Nadine Lustre is on top of the world right now. She recently bagged the FAMAS 2023 Best Actress Award for Greed, she's living her best life in Siargao, plus, her relationship with her boyfriend Christophe Bariou is going strong.

It was in August 2021 when the couple was spotted together in the metro and since then, Christophe started making appearances in Nadine's IG feed and Stories. Could wedding bells be in the air for the pair?

In an exclusive interview with PEP, Nadine shared if she's ready to tie the knot anytime soon.

"I'm not yet ready," Nadine answered honestly. "I mean, we still have a lot of things that we want to do. We're not thinking about it yet."

"If that's gonna happen, it will happen," she added.

Nadine also stressed that a lot of things could change at any time, and there's no telling what the situation will be like a few years down the road. She's also very eager to keep acting.

"I'm still excited to do this," Nadine shared. "I can't say how much longer I'm gonna stay here. A lot of things can change."

"It really depends on what happens, e, kasi 'di ko naman puwedeng sabihin na in five years pa, ayoko na.

"You know, it's really difficult to put [a] timeline on things."

In the past, Nadine has also shared her thoughts on having kids, something she's not keen on: "Before, every time people would ask me, I would say two," Nadine told celebrity dermatologist Dr. Aivee Teo. "But right now, I would say wala."

Nadine said it was all because of her concerns about sustainability, and that if she ever felt like raising kids, she would just adopt.

"That’s where my head's at right now. Just because, there are so many people na on Earth, and I do believe that there are lots of kids who don't have parents and who need taking care of."

