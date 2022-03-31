Close
Aww, Kathryn Bernardo Is Also Fangirling Over Hyun Bin And Son Ye Jin's Wedding!

She captioned the post, 'My heart.'
by Andie Estella | 2 hours ago
PHOTO: (left to right) instagram/bernardokath, instagram/vast.ent
It seems the so-called "Wedding of the Century" between Korean actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin has captured everyone's hearts (and attention): Actress Kathryn Bernardo just shared her best wishes for the happy couple via Instagram Story.

Kathryn Bernardo Instagram story Hyun Bin Son Ye Jin wedding
instagram/bernardokath

Captioning the post "My heart," Kathryn echoed what all fans are currently feeling at the moment—indescribable joy over their faves' happy ever after.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin shared official wedding photos earlier today, and tied the knot in a private ceremony at 4PM KST.

