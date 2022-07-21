Kim Seon Ho Reportedly *Cried* After Apologizing For His Controversy With Ex-Girlfriend

Kim Seon Ho just made his highly-anticipated theater comeback and he reportedly shed tears while reading his apology letter in front of the press.

The actor is headlining the play Touching The Void, his first project since his hiatus due to an issue involving his ex-girlfriend. Set to run from July 8 to September 18 at the Daehangno Art One Theater Hall 2, the production is about the survival story of two mountain climbers named Joe Simpson and Simon Yates. Seon Ho plays the Korean counterpart of Joe and he will be joining Shin Sung Min, Lee Hwi Jong, Oh Jung Taek, and Jung Hwan in Touching The Void.

On July 20, Seon Ho showed up at the play's press conference and prior to the interviews, he went on stage and apologized for what happened in the past. "I wrote everything down because I thought I would be too nervous to say anything properly. Please understand with a broad heart. I'm so sorry to stand in front of you like this before today's event. Many people put effort into this play from spring to summer of this year. I'm sorry for the team because I feel like I'm bringing concerns to everyone," he said.





"I'm sincerely sorry for causing concerns to many people. Looking back on my life, I reflected on my wrongdoings. I will try to become a better actor as well as a better person in the future," Seon Ho continued. According to SBS Star, he cried while reading what he wrote. Aww!

Seon Ho made his debut as a theater actor before he transitioned to the small screen. After appearing in a handful of K-dramas, he skyrocketed to fame with his role in Start-Up and his success continued when he portrayed Hong Du Shik in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha. Apart from Touching The Void, Seon Ho is set to appear in a movie for the first time.

